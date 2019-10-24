'Resurrection' tells the tales of Edgefield's ghastly past

Thursday, October 24, 2019

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield is historic, small town, but a new play is telling its creepy past.

The town used to be called "Bloody Edgefield," with notorious and mysterious murders, and people known for their fiery tempers.

"Maybe shootin' first and asking questions later," said Kelly Harris, the writer and director of 'Resurrection.' It's a new play depicting this dark past.

"What if the individuals themselves came back from the grave and told the stories of how they lived and how they died?," Harris said of the play.

One of those infamous individuals is Becky Cotton, who was murdered on the courthouse steps, by her brother.

Harris's character, Milly Marsh, is said to have been killed by a local minister.

'Resurrection' tells the stories of locals from the late 1700s to early 1900s. In her research, Harris was even shocked by what she found out about Edgefield.

"All of this happened in such a small town," Harris said. "These are what you think of as big city problems."

But, don't worry, they don't plan to bring those old tales back to real life.

"I don't think there's been a killing at the courthouse in quite some time, unless somebody stepped on a palmetto bug," Harris said.

The first showing of 'Resurrection' is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. The theatrical play is a Main Street Players production.

For more information on other showtimes, you can visit their website.

It's showing at the Discovery Center in Edgefield.