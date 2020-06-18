Restaurants have the green light, but other businesses are still stuck in the red

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With pandemic restrictions eased, some businesses are opening in full swing. But others have to push harder to make up for months of revenue loss.

Restaurants like Café 209 are still saying "no customers inside"

"I just don't want to ever extend ourselves over, create problems, and then we have to shut down again," said Cassandra Brinson.

She says she just can't risk exposing her workers or customers to the virus after so much time being away.

But it’s a different story a few blocks down the street at Pineapple Ink Tavern, they say it felt so good to greet more customers at their doors, waiting to get inside.

"Lunch was a lot busier than it normally is especially with it being a Wednesday,” said Andre Naba, manager of Pineapple Ink Tavern. “We had a full dining room for most of lunch."

And even though they can already see a spike in sales, they're still limiting the number of chairs and tables they set up for dine-in.

All businesses are trying to get their footing back as soon as possible. But it still isn’t as easy for things like conventions and live venues. They still must wait for the green light to reopen starting July 1.

How are venues holding up? We spoke with the Columbia County Exhibition Center, and staff there say July 1 couldn't come soon enough.

Venue businesses are taking a hard hit from being closed as well. Because of distancing, many of their normally scheduled events had to be canceled. And the time the pandemic took over, it also took away some of their most prosperous months.

"March, April, May and June. We should have made a quarter of our revenue in those four months and it's literally in the toilet," said Sandy Bonor, sales manager at Columbia County Exhibition Center.

Bonor says they have already given over $100,000 in refunds, plus lots of rescheduling for 2021.

"The biggest thing is people have spent a lot of money and time planning for this, and this is a big deal for them,” she said.

The Columbia County Exhibition Center already has people making reservations for big weddings for July. Staff members there are hoping everything goes smoothly with no sudden changes the pandemic could bring.