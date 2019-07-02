Restaurant goes viral for special 'My Girlfriend's Not Hungry' option

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A restaurant is receiving kudos and praise for offering a very special meal option aimed at dating couples.

The "My Girlfriend's Not Hungry" meal add-on includes an extra side of french fries, as well as an option between two fried chicken wings and three fried cheese sticks.

Is this brilliant or what? No more will boyfriends, fiancees and husbands have to worry about sharing food with their girl who ordered a salad.

The add-on is offered at Mama D’s in North Little Rock Arkansas.

Comments on Facebook range from, "this is the greatest thing I've ever seen," to, "for those who refuse to share."

A few people even offered alternatives, like "My Boyfriend Doesn't Want Dessert", and "My Wife Always Wants What I'm Having" options.

Either way you slice it, this restaurant is genius.

