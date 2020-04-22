Lifesavers in COVID-19 crisis get their training in South Carolina

April 22, 2020

NEWBERRY, S.C. -- Ventilators may be one of the most important things needed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

And Newberry College is making sure the respiratory therapists responsible for managing these machines have everything they need.

Many respiratory therapists like Megan Shell are finding themselves on the front lines with the coronavirus pandemic.

We haven't been hit with a worst-case scenario, but you have to plan for that, Shell said.

Shell works in pediatrics, so she isn't seeing a large number of COVID-19 patients, but she and her colleagues play a big role in keeping people breathing.

Respiratory therapists are the only people licensed in South Carolina allowed to manage ventilators. Placing a severely ill coronavirus patient with a ventilator could make a difference between life or death.

“Every change, all the trouble-shooting, every little detail about that ventilator -- we are the only resource and the only people who can titrate that machine,” Shell said.

A few years ago, the American Association for Respiratory Care said that 80% of respiratory therapists in the country should have a bachelor’s degree or be in a bachelor's program by 2020. That's why Newberry College started its bachelor of science program in respiratory therapy.

Shell is a recent grad.

“It's a lot more than simply connecting them to the machine and letting it go,” said Dr. Jerry Alewine, program director. “There are so many elements to it, whether it's flow rate, volume, whether is compliance, resistance. There is a tremendous amount of knowledge when it comes to managing a ventilator.”

School officials say the program prepares respiratory therapists in the state for potentially increased standards, and now these graduates are using putting their skills to good use.

“We play a big role in the survivability of these patients,” Alewine said.

Officials at the school say they expect about a dozen students to graduate from the program.

