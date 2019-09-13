Resigning Aiken County School Board member calling for ethics investigation

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Rosemary English, a resigning member of the Aiken County School Board, is calling for an ethics investigation into the board.

English resigned after the board voted to accept Dr. Sean Alford's resignation as superintendent. Her resignation takes effect at 11:59 p.m.

She says she will reconsider her resignation if the board agrees to an ethics investigation.

The board voted in favor earlier this week to install King Laurence as interim superintendent. Laurence was the chief officer of administration under Alford.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.