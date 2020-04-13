Residents from Georgia and South Carolina look for hope and help after heavy storm damage

Monday, April 13, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Heavy winds and rains crashed through both sides of the Savannah River early Monday morning. Tornadoes took the homes and jobs of some, while sadly taking the lives of a few others.

And for those who survived, they keep their heads up, while everything is falling down around them.

Williston, South Carolina: Local woman gives thanks to the community that helped her

"We forgot coronavirus today. We hugged, we hugged a lot because we needed the hugs."

That’s how families describe the impact of the damage South Carolina storms left behind.

“It’s just amazing...unreal," Jean Hartzog said. “It’s just destroyed."

As if it wasn’t already a tough year for Hartzog, a resident of Barnwell County.

She lost her mom.

She nearly lost her husband to a heart attack.

She lost feelings of security thanks to fears of COVID.

And now this -- no power, and no safe home.

Although pieces of her property are scattered, somehow you won’t find her complaining. You'll find her in thanks, grateful for the community that showed up to clean.

“Everybody did their part, they brought chain saws, they got the trees moving...now if we can get or house done that quick," Hartzog said.

It’s a similar cleanup effort across the county.

Hundreds are without power. Hundreds more of trees scattered. And plenty of homeowners saying they are certain of what trembled through here this morning.

“Grabbed my son, grabbed my wife and we went into the hallway and that’s when the house started shaking and it felt like a freight train," Michael Dennis, another homeowner from Barnwell, said. “Honestly it was pretty quick. It was definitely scary but it was over in 30 seconds."

“Well, when I went into my bedroom... oh my... it sounded like a war zone. Snap, crackle, pop. And it just lasted a few seconds and it was gone. But those few seconds, it was awful," Dennis said.

Crews are on lawns, on roads, and in businesses, working to repair downed lines and unsafe structures. But it’s sure to be days-worth of work here still to be done.

“We were very blessed," Hartzog said. “God was definitely looking out.”

Families are waiting to hear from remote insurance agents about estimates on possible tornado destruction. But they say it won’t take an inspection to measure how truly fortunate they feel to have only loss property instead something far greater.

MORE | Georgia governor declares state of emergency after severe storms

Burke County: Local family is thankful to be alive after storms ripped through their home

A house nearly knocked completely of its foundation. A family hunkered down and protecting each other in a single room, during a wild storm that ripped through the CSRA.

Pieces of the room were found hundreds of feet away. Yet, somehow they all survived.

"I thought I was dying, and I just wanted to really run for my mom to see her one more time. I thought I was gone," Charity Thompson said.

Thompson and her mother, Annie, say it all sounded like a train that just hit without a warning.

"She came to the door and by the time we got to the door, then the house lifted up and we all fell on top of each other," Annie said.

All five in their family are alive, with just a few bumps and bruises. Everything else wasn't as lucky, including Annie's beauty parlor -- her livelihood.

"I don't even know where to start. All my equipment, all my supplies, and everything just gone," Annie said.

A recliner she just bought -- it's off in the woods hundreds of feet behind the house. The door to her freezer -- landing across the street.

"We thinking 'oh, the corona's gonna take us out. Here comes a tornado," Charity said.

That may be what many are thinking across Burke County. Just when the coronavirus pandemic is reaching its peak -- why do we have to deal with severe weather that could end lives?

Power lines were snapped like twigs. Trees down on homes. And roads, covered with large amounts of debris that they look like forests.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office says it could take a few days just to get roads cleared. And those roads can be cleared, but with Annie's beauty parlor, they are picking up the pieces -- and just hoping it can be put back together.

"I'm grateful. All of this other stuff, none of that matters," Annie said. "Cause there's life after the storm, and whatever you have god will bless you with that and more."

The Thompson family is hoping that the American Red Cross can offer some help -- and they can stay with family for the time being. The good news is their house is insured, but they'll need help with everything else.

The BCSO says they believe there are no serious injuries or deaths from these storms. Anyone that needs assistance because of the storms can reach out to the office for help.

MORE | 5 dead in Hampton County after severe weather

Volunteering when it's needed most: a local man swings back over the river to help people after storm damage in South Carolina

The storms in the South have affected both sides of the Savannah River, leaving a trail of damage and uncertainty for the people who live there.

One Augusta resident decided to cross back over to his native state to help out those affected by the storms.

"I live in Augusta now because of work, but just woke up this morning to see the pictures on social media and the news of just absolute devastation," AJ Frank said.

Frank works from Remain at Home Healthcare, which is part of the reason why he was fueled to venture out across the river to help out.

"Our company, Remain at Home Healthcare, we take care of a lot of people in this area and we immediately rushed down here to see how we could aid the people that we knew and people that we don't know that have been affected with this storm," he said.

And help they did. As a healthcare company, Frank and his team wanted to keep everybody safe. According to Frank, that's their main priority and main focus, even with the coronavirus pandemic on their backs.

One positive thing to come from the pandemic and the storms -- it seems like everyone in the world is finally on the same page.

"Just like with the tragedy that's happening globally right now, having something like this hit just brings everybody together even more to support the community and the people that are affected: whether it be through COVID or this thing that in all my years of being in South Carolina, and being a resident, I can honestly say I've never seen anything like this in our little neck of the woods," Frank said.

But volunteering hasn't been the easiest deed to manage. With social distancing practices still in effect, large volunteer groups are having to find ways to work around the six feet apart rules.

"I would say it makes it a little bit harder because we do all have to come together and be sharing tools and things like that. But you know, Faith over fear. We're here to help. We want people to be safe, and that's my main priority right now.

Faith over fear. A message that has come up a lot in the CSRA. A message of hope during the pandemic, and now one of reassurance after the damaging storms across Georgia and South Carolina.

"I wish -- many prayers to everybody out there that's affected by this and I wish all of you stay safe and we get through this together," Frank said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.