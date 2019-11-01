Researchers want to pay you up to $3,300 to get infected with the flu

(CNN) -- Turn a sick day into a pay day.

Scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are infecting people with Influenza A -- the famous H1N1 virus -- for research purposes.

If you participate in the study, you'll get paid up to $3,300.

Researchers want to closely monitor the symptoms to better understand how the virus works and how to control it.

Brave participants will receive a nasal spray with a strain of the flu and then begin an inpatient stay for at least a week.

They're looking for 80 healthy adults between 18 and 50 years old. Trial sites are at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, Duke University in North Carolina, St. Louis University in Missouri, and Ohio's Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Results are expected in May 2020.

If you don't want to be infected with the flu, your best protection is to keep your hands clean and away from your eyes, nose, and mouth. Also, get your flu shot.