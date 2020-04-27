Augusta rescue crews to salute health workers at 3 hospitals

Monday, April 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta fire and emergency crews will show support on three occasions this week for local hospital workers on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus.

Crews will show support for staff at Augusta University Health, Doctors Hospital and University Hospital.

Firefighters and emergency medical technicians will applaud, illuminate the apparatus lights and cheer on these workers during a designated shift change at each hospital.

“We work hand-in-hand with all three hospitals in Augusta,” Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Christopher E. James said in a statement. “They support us and the work our firefighters/EMTs perform, and we’d like to return the favor, especially during this major health crisis.”

Firefighters/EMTs will encourage health care workers at these sites and times:

• Augusta University Health: 6:30-7:15 a.m. Tuesday

• Doctors Hospital: 6:30-7:15 p.m. Tuesday

• University Hospital: 6:30-7:15 a.m. Thursday

