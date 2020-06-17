Advertisement

Requirements, permits may stymie some protests in Augusta-Richmond County

Like the kit essential for construction, activism requires utensils to build momentum. But there&amp;rsquo;s a wrench in some plans. (Source: WRDW)
Like the kit essential for construction, activism requires utensils to build momentum. But there&amp;rsquo;s a wrench in some plans. (Source: WRDW) (WRDW)
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Protest permits in Richmond County are free, but they often come with a cost regardless. Turns out, city codes may lead to challenges.

Like the kit essential for construction, activism requires utensils to build momentum.

“Protest is a tool,” one protester said.

But there’s a wrench in some plans. For example, you have to give Richmond County 30 days notice before a protest.

In cases where the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office sees fit, they can require the organizer hire special duty officers at a rate of $22 an hour at a minimum of 4 hours for crowd and traffic control.

In Columbia County, the ordinance requires 14 day advance notice for a permit. Across the river, North Augusta requires 15 days.

Local NAACP President the Rev. Melvin Ivey says the urgency for social reform should mean waived requirements.

“They need to continue to flood the streets,” Ivey said. “It’s important they continue to keep the conversation going.”

In any event, city codes like Augusta’s allow the sheriff’s office to use their discretion, offering case by case exceptions. But RCSO argues, considering the volume of 911 calls on a regular basis, they rely on these requirements to plan ahead for staffing resources.

It's a point Ivey does not take lightly.

“There are more people in Augusta-Richmond County than there are deputies. Sometimes you have to make a good judgment call.”

But the call for systemic change, Ivey is hoping is loud enough to affect even the very permitting system.

Ivey says for local activists like him, protests often are spur of the moment and critical to the movement.

“The whole idea is not just being in the street, not just out shouting, but it’s about bringing about a systematic change,” Ivey said.

In a Monday meeting, North Augusta announced it’s considering changing the code requirements for peaceful protests.

However, that’s not on the books for Columbia or Richmond Counties.

We also found there are similar standards across the region. Savannah needs a 10-day notice for a protest and off-duty officers in some cases must be hired. Over in Macon, city leaders need a 4-week heads up. But again, laws allow officials to waive requirements.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man in standoff taken into custody

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Is the ‘blue flu’ putting emergency services at-risk after charges filed in Rayshard Brooks case?

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Across the nation, police agencies are reportedly seeing a change in morale or what officers call “blue flu.”

News

SC Supreme Court rules woman is not James Brown’s wife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The story behind legendary soul singer James Brown’s estate has taken another turn.

News

Comcast will extend 60 days of free internet from COVID-19 commitment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
To help support students and families, Comcast announced it will continue to provide 60 days of free Internet service to new, eligible Internet Essentials customers in Augusta and around the country.

News

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 2 hours ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: We’re taking a closer look at proposed budget cuts due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
There’s a glimmer of good news from the Georgia Capitol as cuts to other critical services for children and the elderly may not be as steep as first feared.

News

After a pause for pandemic, Topgolf to set new opening date

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
It was supposed to open the same week as the Masters in April, but now Augusta's newest attraction is working on a new debut date.

News

Work officially starts on new Augusta Jewish Museum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Historic Augusta announced the start of phase one of turning the old Children of Israel Synagogue on Telfair Street into the Augusta Jewish Museum.

VOD Recordings

June 18 Coronavirus Cases in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New COVID-19 data shows some groups fare worse than others

Updated: 4 hours ago
New numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show which groups of Americans are being diagnosed with COVID-19 the most and how they fared.

News

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.