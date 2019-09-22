Reports of sexual abuse towards a horse in Aiken after the horse was found tied up with ropes

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

AIKEN S.C (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 is learning about a report of sexual abuse towards a horse in Aiken.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to the property as a burglary call on Willow Run Road at 5:00 a.m. yesterday morning.

The victim told deputies she went to go feed her horses when she found her female horse with a green rope around the right front leg and right back leg. She says the horse was holding her tail in the air and continuously squatting appearing to be uncomfortable.

The victim also found four other lead ropes in the pasture near the horse. The ropes were previously hanging inside the barn when she last saw them.

The victim told deputies that she had a veterinarian doctor come out to take a look at the horse. The veterinarian told her there was debris and irritation in the uterus and vaginal bruising and irritation up to 6-8 inches.

The victim says the veterinarian took samples for further testing.

News 12 spoke to the victim who says the horse is alive, but in a lot of pain and very scared. We will have more on this story on News 12 at 11.