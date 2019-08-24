Sink hole shuts down Highway 56 North at South Barton Drive, officials confirm

Saturday, August 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials have confirmed Highway 56 North at South Barton Drive is shut down due to a sink hole that developed at some time last night.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at Tobacco Road while one Southbound lane is blocked.

Drivers should utilize Doug Barnard Pwky or Peach Orchard Road to avoid the area.

Pictures sent to News 12 from drivers show Georgia DOT crews working on the sink hole. We are working on confirming what could've caused the road damage.

We are also working to get more information on how long these repairs will take and when the road will open back up.