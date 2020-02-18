Georgia will meet Clemson on 2021 opening college football weekend

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Talk about a season opener.

The 2021 football season will kickoff in Charlotte with a marquee match that could have massive implications for the College Football Playoff.

Clemson and Georgia will help open the season on Sept. 4, 2021.

Clemson & Georgia will play Sept. 4, 2021 in Charlotte, sources told @Stadium. It will be 1st meeting since 2014. East Carolina vs. Appalachian State, originally scheduled for Charlotte on Sept. 4, could move to Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, or another date, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 18, 2020

The two teams have not met in the regular season since 2014 in Athens when Georgia thumped the Tigers 45-21.

