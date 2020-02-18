Georgia will meet Clemson on 2021 opening college football weekend

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
CHARLOTTE, NC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Talk about a season opener.
The 2021 football season will kickoff in Charlotte with a marquee match that could have massive implications for the College Football Playoff.
Clemson and Georgia will help open the season on Sept. 4, 2021.
Clemson & Georgia will play Sept. 4, 2021 in Charlotte, sources told @Stadium. It will be 1st meeting since 2014. East Carolina vs. Appalachian State, originally scheduled for Charlotte on Sept. 4, could move to Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, or another date, source said— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 18, 2020
The two teams have not met in the regular season since 2014 in Athens when Georgia thumped the Tigers 45-21.
Mark your calendars 👀📆#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/OPlyzFAspc— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 18, 2020
