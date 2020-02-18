Georgia will meet Clemson on 2021 opening college football weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Talk about a season opener.

The 2021 football season will kickoff in Charlotte with a marquee match that could have massive implications for the College Football Playoff.

Clemson and Georgia will help open the season on Sept. 4, 2021.


The two teams have not met in the regular season since 2014 in Athens when Georgia thumped the Tigers 45-21.


