Reports: Army 'open' to changing names of bases, including Ft. Gordon, named after Confederate leaders

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

FORT GORDON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Could the Army change the names of several bases, including Fort Gordon, named after Confederate military men?

The word comes from several reports, including Politico, The Hill, and CNN, indicating the Army has reversed its stance on renaming at least 10 bases who were named by notable military officials from the Confederate Army.

Politico says Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy is “open” to change and Defense Secretary Mark Esper supports the discussion.

The discussion comes as protests around the country sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have caused new conversations to emerge about the country’s Civil War history.

This marks a major shift in military thinking since February when Army officials were asked by Task and Purpose if they were considering renaming 10 installations since the Marines moved to ban Confederate items from installations.

Gordon could join other bases such as Fort Benning, Camp Beauregard, Fort Pickett, Fort Lee, Fort Hood, Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Bragg, Fort Polk, and Fort Rucker in having their names changed.

Fort Gordon was named after Lt. Gen. John Brown Gordon, a Confederate leader under Gen. Robert E. Lee. Gordon was shot five times, including once in the face, during the Battle of Antietam.

We have reached out to Fort Gordon officials for comment.

