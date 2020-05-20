Report of possible fire draws emergency crews to downtown Augusta

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Emergency crews responded early today to a report of a possible structure fire in downtown Augusta.

The incident was reported at 3:38 a.m. in the 1900 block of Telfair Street.

There were no reports of injuries, but numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene as of 4:10 a.m.

Crews at the scene indicated the situation was not serious, possibly a small fire, and they expected to be leaving by about 4:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.