Report gives new details in Thomson triple-fatal crash

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

This crash diagram is giving us a better look at what happened in the accident that killed Bella, Bryson, and Bostyn Dinger last week in Thomson. (Source: Georgia DOT)

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An accident report is giving us new details in the crash that injured a mother and killed her three children last week in Thomson.

According to the crash report, the Nissan Xterra that 16-year-old Bryson Dinger was driving was traveling north on Thomson Bypass and preparing to make a left turn onto White Oak Road.

Meanwhile, a tractor-trailer was traveling south on Thomson Bypass when the Xterra made a left turn into its path.

Both lanes, the report said, had a green light.

The vehicles collided, but the force of the crash caused the Xterra to overturn.

Bryson and his siblings, Bostyn and Bella, were killed as a result of the crash. Their mother, Tasha Daniel, remains hospitalized.

