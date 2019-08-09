Report: Woman beaten so badly outside nightclub that she may lose sight in one eye

Friday, August 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 24-year-old woman was beaten at an Augusta nightclub.

According to the incident report, deputies were called to The Scene on Broad Street just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 3 after being told of a fight there.

When deputies arrived they found Brittany Stevens attempting to leave the scene despite having a cut above and under her left eye.

Stevens told deputies she was attacked by two other women and kicked in the face by a man.

Stevens' ex-boyfriend, Doug Alexander, who was also at the scene, told deputies he didn't see the fight but knew Stevens had gotten into an argument with another woman inside the club.

A witness also told deputies that he saw the entire incident unfold and said Stevens was pulled to the ground before she was kicked.

Another witness said he spotted the two other women in this case yelling at Stevens before she attempted to climb a handrail to speak to them.

That witness told deputies those women punched Stevens before another male began to kick her.

Stevens has a broken orbital socket and could lose sight in her left eye.

An investigation into this case continues.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved