Report: SC 13-year-old dead from flu complications

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- An Upstate South Carolina teen is dead following a battle with the flu, according to reports.

Arden Reese Bradley, 13, died Thursday, Jan. 31 at Atrium Health-Cleveland, according to Blakely Funeral Home.

"Born in Shelby, NC, she was the daughter of Robert Rawley Bradley, III and April Johnson Bradley. She was a student at Gaffney Middle School and of the Baptist faith. She loved her family, K-POP music and especially BTS, painting, photography, animals and nutcrackers," the obituary said.

NBC affiliate WYFF in South Carolina said Bradley became ill back on Jan. 27.

Bradley was a student at Gaffney Middle School.

