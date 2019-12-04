Report: Reality Winner's case to receive the Hollywood treatment

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The woman sentenced for unauthorized disclosure of national defense information to the media will now receive the Hollywood treatment, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Reality Winner, who was sentenced to 5 years in prison last October, will be the subject of a biographical movie focusing on the events that lead to her arrest and conviction.

The movie, just called Winner at this time, will chronicle the events of Winner's leaking of a top-secret level document to the media about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Winner currently sits in a Texas jail serving her sentence.

