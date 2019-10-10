Report: President Donald J. Trump's super PAC believes Georgia is as competitive as Ohio for 2020

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

GEORGIA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia is on the same level as Ohio when it comes to the 2020 election, at least according to a super PAC connected to President Donald J. Trump.

America First Action, a group tied directly to the president's re-election campaign is targeting the Peach State as a "tier one" state alongside Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, and Michigan.

That news comes from Bloomberg, who says the group will be putting heavy resources into holding on to Georgia and its 16 electoral votes.

Georgia has become more in play in recent years, according to both political parties, due to the state's changing electorate.

Trump won the state in 2016 by 5.7 percent. GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney won in 2012 with 8 percent and John McCain by 5 percent in 2008. President George W. Bush walked away with the state's electoral votes by 16 percent in 2004.

