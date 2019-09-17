Report: Mother claims teen daughter is subject of Instagram blackmail campaign

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is looking into a case where a teen girl said she was the subject of a blackmail campaign.

According to the sheriff's office incident report, the girl's mother spoke to deputies about the incident and said her daughter was receiving messages on Instagram from the suspect.

The unknown suspect, according to the report, continued to ask her daughter for photos, but also sent the daughter photos of herself sleeping in class and another picture shot between the girl's legs.

The girl's mother also said the suspect threatened to post that image all over social media unless her daughter sent an explicit photo.

The daughter, according to the report, said the pictures were taken at her school, but she had no idea who took them.

The case remains under investigation.

Coming up at 4 p.m., we talk with the mother in this case who just wants her teen daughter to be safe.

