Report: Man threatened to shoot gun, complained of ‘illegal immigrants’ at SC Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police say a man involved in a standoff at a shopping center on Monday afternoon threatened to shoot a gun inside a Walmart and complained of “illegal immigrants” at the Wando Crossing location.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stated they had been advised of a man by the name of Richard Rushing, 60. making a threat to shoot a gun inside a Walmart.

Deputies said he was also threatening to harm himself.

“He did not indicate a specific person or Walmart,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office."After he was identified, deputies and officers searched the area for him."

Rushing’s phone then pinged at East Cooper Medical Center. According to the report, a man matching Rushing’s description was sitting in the emergency room, but wasn’t there when officers arrived.

Police then received a complaint about “illegal immigrants” at the Walmart in the shopping center, the report stated, and were able to confirm the complaint came from Rushing’s phone.

A K-9 officer then found Rushing in his gold Lexus SUV in the Wando Crossing parking lot near the TJ Maxx.

The report states that negotiators continued to try and talk him into leaving his vehicle but he continued to refuse while waving a knife and scissors.

Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe said the SWAT team deployed gas munitions into the vehicle, and the man later identified as Rushing came out where he was taken into custody by a K-9 unit and SWAT team members.

Rushing is currently facing one charge of disorderly conduct. Googe said he doesn’t believe any more charges will be coming. He added no guns were found on him or in the vehicle.

He was transported by EMS to an area hospital after the incident, then booked into the Charleston County jail at 10:22 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.