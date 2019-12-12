Report: Man impersonating deputy pulled woman over in the fog, took her license

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 is learning more about what happened when someone impersonating an officer pulled someone over in McDuffie County.

According to a report with the Thomson Police Department, a woman was on her way home from work in Augusta around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, She was driving along Mesena Road at Union Church Road when a dark-colored vehicle with a blue light in the dash pulled her over.

The victim says the man was a dark complexion white man dressed in all black. He had a "shiny" nametag on his shirt. The man claiming to be an officer took her ID and walked back to his vehicle.

The victim says she knew she wasn't speeding because it was foggy, which is also why she couldn't read the nametag.

She says the man returned her license, tapped the top of her car, and told her she could drive away.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office at 706-595-2040.

