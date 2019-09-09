Report: Man charged with simple battery after he pushed deputy against wall, ripped badge on uniform

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 39-year-old is being charged with simple battery after what deputies say he did to another deputy attempting to check on a business.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, two deputies were performing a business check at The Scene when they came upon 39-year-old Cedric July blocking a door.

July appeared to be drunk, the deputies said, and struck one of the deputies in the chest before he pushed the deputy against the wall.

That deputy, according to officials, tried to get free, but July ripped off the deputy's necklace and his badge.

It was at that point, officials said, the deputy got loose and two other deputies took July into custody.

