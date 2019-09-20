Report: Man accused of inappropriate behavior told child's mother that the girl 'took it the wrong way'

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Atlanta man reportedly told a woman that her daughter who accused him of making sexual comments and touching her inappropriately "took it the wrong way," investigators said.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has since charged Richard Chase with non-aggravated child molestation in connection with the Aug. 17 incident.

The sheriff's office incident report says deputies were called to a home in Hephzibah after a complaint was made by the girl's father.

The girl's father reportedly told deputies that his daughter claimed Chase touched the girl outside of her clothes by rubbing her thighs and buttocks repeatedly and made sexually suggestive comments toward her.

Chase, who was reportedly a family friend for 20 years, and the victim spent time together for several hours that day.

The pair, according to the girl's mother, went to a nearby nail salon and that's where the allegations occurred.

The girl's mother, the report said, confronted Chase who told her that the girl "took it the wrong way."

The report then said the woman told Chase to leave the residence because she was afraid of what the husband might do to him. That's when Chase left the scene.

No other information was made available.

