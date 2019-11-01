Report: Father presses charges against Hephzibah High student who allegedly forced 15-year-old son to perform sex act at school

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Hephzibah teen is charged with aggravated child molestation after investigators say he forced a 15-year-old to perform a sex act on him.

According to officials, Hunter Chalker, 18, is charged with child molestation in connection with the incident that happened at Hephzibah High School.

Chalker allegedly coaxed the victim to perform the act on him at the school.

According to the school district's incident report, the father of the teen is who decided to press charges against Chalker, due to his son "not being of age to consent".

