Report: Grovetown woman tied son with autism up because he hit her with a shovel

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Grovetown woman finds herself charged with exploitation after Grovetown Department of Public Safety officers say her 23-year-old son with autism was tied up.

According to the DPS report, officers and adult protective services officials were called to the Whiskey Road home of Sarah Wadsworth.

When officers arrived, the report said, Wadsworth opened the door and told them her son was fine, but "he is in the back tied up" because he had been "acting up."

The report also says Wadsworth told officers that the man's doctor said it would be okay to tie him up.

When officers found the man, the report said, they found him with socks on his hands, arms tied around his back with string and rope and his ankles were tied.

The report said Wadsworth told the officers that her son his her with a shovel and that he had been tied up "since last weekend."

The man, officers said, had a foul odor because he hadn't been bathed and urinated on himself.

The man and his sister, who also suffers from a disorder, were removed from the home and relocated to a licensed personal care home while Wadsworth was arrested.

