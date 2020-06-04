Report: Gov. Brian Kemp, GA GOP 'aggressively pursuing' RNC

Thursday, June 4, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other GOP operatives in the state are "aggressively pursuing" the Republican National Convention after it pulled out from Charlotte earlier this week, a report says.

A report from Axios says the convention is looking at multiple cities in Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Georgia after the Republican National Committee voted to move the convention.

The convention is being moved after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made it known he wanted the event to be a much smaller affair with social distancing efforts and masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kemp, meanwhile, tweeted on May 26 that he would welcome the event and President Donald Trump to the area with open arms.

“With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention," Kemp tweeted. “We hope you will consider the Peach State, ⁦‪@realDonaldTrump⁩!"

The Axios report says Atlanta and Savannah could be considered for the August event.

