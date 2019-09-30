Report: Car dealership employee charged after $450k goes missing from bank account

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A car dealership employee has been hit with 16 counts of breach of trust for what investigators say she did at her job.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Omega Burns was arrested Sunday and charged after an investigation.

Deputies say an employee at Satcher Ford noticed money missing from the cash deposits to the dealership's bank account.

A paperwork review, officias said, turned up missing money that totaled $466,473.35

The money began going missing in April 2018.

