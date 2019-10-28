Report: 36-year-old shot girlfriend in the leg

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 37-year-old woman says her boyfriend shot her in the leg over the weekend.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Brian Anthony Freeman, 36, is now being sought in connection with the case.

Deputies were called to a residence around 12:30 a.m. Monday and found the victim, Kesha Brooks, had been shot in the leg.

Brooks said Freeman opened fire on her twice with a "long gun."

If you have any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator Wes Ward at (706) 821-1453 or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

