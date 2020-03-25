Repaving work begins on Gordon Highway; drivers can expect delays this week

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- A $1.87 million project began Wednesday to repave U.S. 78/Gordon Highway from Robinson Avenue to Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

C and H Paving crews are patching locations in the 3.6-mile area from the Fort Gordon Gate 1 to Gate 2 intersections, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Drivers can expect daytime delays in the area through Friday for the completion of the patching phase. Crews will return at a later date to begin full paving.

The project is expected to be complete on Oct. 31.

This is a separate project not related to the ongoing widening work to the west.

