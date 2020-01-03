Rep. Joe Wilson praises Trump action on Iran; discusses lock and dam situation

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Congressman Joe Wilson of South Carolina made stops across the CSRA on Friday.

We caught up with him in North Augusta to hear more on his support for keeping the lock and dam.

Every level of government has been unified on both sides of the river over the issue.

“The WIIN Act provided the pool maintained at 114.5. We've already seen when they did an estimate of what the consequence would be by lowering what would occur,” Wilson said. “It was disastrous. We don't need to learn that again.”

He also praised the president on the situation in Iran and talked about the importance of a two-site solution for pit production at SRS.

