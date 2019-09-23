Rep. Hice hosts town hall via telephone for public Monday

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Representative Jody Hice is hosting a town hall for the public on Monday.

This seventh town hall will be via telephone so all the public can tune in for what Hice has to say.

During the wide-ranging discussion, Hice will provide constituents from across the 10th District with a community update, discuss legislative priorities, and take live questions from participants.

The call is happening at 6:00 p.m.

To RSVP to the call, contact Hice's D.C. office at (202) 225-4101. You can join the phone conference by calling (877) 229-8493 and using the passcode 117571 or listen online at any point during the event.​

