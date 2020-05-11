Rep. Frazier to hold presser focused on the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery was shot back on Feb. 23 in Brunswick, GA. Gregory and Travis McMichael have since been charged with murder.
Monday, May 11, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- State Representative Gloria Frazier (D-Hephzibah) will hold a press conference on the ongoing situation regarding the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Rep. Frazier will be joined by state and elected officials. This press conference is open to the public, and Rep. Frazier invites those interested to attend.

When: Tuesday, May 12, at 12:00 p.m. (noon)


New Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery
1996 Hatcher Mill Rd
Waynesboro, GA 30830

