Reopening date set for state parks in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State parks in South Carolina are tentatively scheduled to reopen May 1 after being closed to keep visitors from spreading coronavirus, officials said.

“For most parks, that could mean the day-use area that provides access to picnic areas, rivers, lakes, beaches and trails will open,” the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism stated in a news release.

Officials said group facilities, like picnic shelters and community buildings, will remain closed.

Visitor gathering places such as interpretive centers and park offices also will remain closed initially or will operate on a limited scale.

In addition, each state park will only allow a limited number of visitors at once. The levels will vary by park. When a park reaches its threshold, the gates will be closed until the number of visitors decreases, officials said.

The agency also plans to honor any existing camping and cabin reservations that were scheduled to check-in on May 1.

Some state parks are on tap to begin taking reservations for stays that begin May 11, and all park accommodations should be coming back on line as staffing levels return to normal, the agency stated.

State park visitor centers are scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 11, and feature proper signage, physical indicators and barriers in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors. All retail stores and spaces likely will open by Friday, May 15, according to the agency.

Officials will use agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to determine maximum occupancy in these facilities and create environments conducive to maintaining social distancing rules in state parks.

All playgrounds will be closed until June 1, but they may reopen at an earlier date depending on visitation volumes and visitor compliance with social distancing and other safety/health guidelines, officials said.

Existing reservations for group rental facilities will be canceled through June 1, and the agency will not conduct park programs or tours of historic homes or other historic structures until further notice.

