Renters taking a big hit as Masters gets postponed

Friday, March 13, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Postponing the Masters is also a big hit on many of you who may rent out your homes during golf week.

We know that's a huge money maker and a lot of you rely on that money.

In just a few weeks neighborhoods around Augusta were supposed to be flooded with traffic, renters, and vendors.

But now it seems it will be just as quiet as ever, leaving renters and even rental companies questioning what comes next.

Mary Battle knew weeks ago renting her home for their year's Masters wasn't going to be an option. She says her original rental company cancelled and anything else just seemed unsafe.

“We were thinking about putting it on AirBnB and then we decided because of coronavirus, we were just going to cancel this year and just not rent for the Masters,” Battle said.

Saying goodbye to that money wasn’t easy.

We usually put it in savings, or we spend it on a big project on our house, so to not get that money is -- I mean it doesn't -- it's not our livelihood, but it kinda sucks,” Battle said.

But it’s a decision Battle and her family had control over. For Glen Bynum, it was a decision made for him.

“This is my annual income,” Bynum said. “Depends on this business, so I'm doing the best I can to be fair to everybody.”

His company rents out hundreds of homes every year during Masters Week. All he can do now is hope that his clients are available whenever Augusta National sets a new date.

“If the homeowners are able to vacate their homes during a random week in the fall, and the guests are still able to come that week, then everything’s nice and easy” Bynum said.

If not, things might get sticky.

“We do have a policy for tournament postponement, but I'm trying to figure out what the fairest thing to do is for the homeowners and the customers alike,” Bynum said.

With so much unknown, there’s one thing Bynum says he feels confident about.

“Looking forward to next year already for sure,” Bynum said.

We spoke to some other rental companies as well. Some say they will not hold renters liable if they are unable to come to the new Masters date.

Others like Bynum say their contracts stipulate they are liable for their rental regardless of the date.

