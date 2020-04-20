Rent and mortgage payments could be canceled under a proposed U.S. bill

Monday, April 20, 2020

UNITED STATES (WRDW/WAGT) -- A bill, introduced to the U.S. House calls for a nationwide cancellation of rent and mortgage payments until the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, introduced a bill, called The Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act. This bill calls for cancellation of all rent and mortgage payments on all primary residences for as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues or up to one year.

Landlords and mortgage holders would receive the rent and mortgage payments from a fund set up by the federal government.

In addition, the bill includes:

- There would be no accumulation of debt for renters or homeowners.

- Payments would be suspended for a person’s primary residence ONLY.

- There would be no negative impact on the person's credit rating or rental history.

According to the bill, payments would be retroactive to March 13, 2020, meaning those who paid their rent or mortgage in April would be reimbursed.

A fund administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development would pay landlords and mortgage lenders for the rent and mortgage payments.

And according to the bill, landlords and lenders would have to agree to a number of fair and inclusive lending terms for a period of five years, including:

- Must complete yearly reporting of detailed lending data delineated by race, ethnicity, zip code, age, credit score, interest rates and other loan pricing features.

- Lenders must submit yearly detailed data on their office locations, outreach practices and their referral systems.

- If the conditions are violated, the federal government can seek to recoup that funding.

This bill follows the Emergency Money for the People Act that would give every American 16 and older $2,000 a month for up to a year, which was introduced by Reps. Ro Khanna, D-California and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.

