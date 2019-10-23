Renovations finally complete for Horse Creek Treatment Plant

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

News 12 at 11

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The nearly $50 million renovations for the Horse Creek Treatment Plant in Aiken County are finished.

This plant opened in 1978. Since then, it's undergone some renovations here and there, but it was using systems from when it first opened.

That is until 2016 when the county decided it was time to make some major changes to keep up with the growing population.

"This is the single largest project in Aiken County history. A lot of folks don't know about this plant. It's a little out of sight out of mind," said county chairman Gary Bunker.

Bunker says when people flush their toilets, they don't usually think about where it goes. The Horse Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant is responsible for cleaning about 10 million gallons of sewer water every day.

"This plant essentially takes the sewage that's generated by the cities of Aiken, North Augusta, some of the smaller sewage districts and some of the local industry and treats it before it is released back into the Savannah River," said Bunker.

For the past 40 years, the plant used these basins to clean the water. Now, they use these carousels which bunker says are far more efficient.

“What's behind me is the largest single most visible change," said Bunker.

But it's not the only one.

"The electrical system was reworked, pumps all across here were replaced," said Bunker.

The plant also put in a new monitoring system from the control room so they can track every aspect of the new system. The project also left plenty of room for expansion. The goal is to keep up with the growth of Aiken County.

"We have more manufacturing coming into the area, so we wanna make sure that if and when we have to above 20 million, we'll have the capacity to do that," said Bunker.

Bunker says the budget for this project was $49 million. He says, in the end, the project cost $48 million and was finished four months ahead of schedule.

