Registration opens for Toys for Tots

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the holiday season approaches, it's time to start thinking about toys.

For those who need a little help bringing Santa Claus to town this year, the application process for Toys for Tots is now open.

It's also the perfect time to think about donating to the charity to help kids and families in our area.

Christmas 2018, more than 101,000 toys were distributed to more than 41,000 kids in the Augusta area.

CLICK HERE to apply or to learn how to donate.

