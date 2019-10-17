Registration dates for James Brown Turkey Giveaway

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Registration dates for the James Brown Family Foundation Turkey Giveaway have been announced.

People can come register for a free turkey on Nov. 2dn, 9th, and 16th at May Park. Registration runs from 9 until 11 a.m. each of those days.

In order to register, people must provide the following:

- A valid state ID

- Proof of residence

- A utility or power bill

The annual Turkey Giveaway is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 25th, at 8 a.m.

