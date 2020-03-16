Regal Cinemas to close all locations starting March 17

Monday, March 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Regal Cinemas announces closures of all theatre locations starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as a precaution amid the coronavirus.

Regal said in a statement:

"It’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests. We value your patronage and have no doubt we will be serving you again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters."



