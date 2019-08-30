Red Cross, local organizations prepping for Hurricane Dorian

Friday, August 30, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC 26 at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since Hurricane Dorian showed up on radar, the American Red Cross of Augusta has been preparing for the storm.

As people along the coast stock up, the Red Cross is doing much of the same.

"We've put call outs to our volunteers to make sure their availability," said Susan Everitt, Executive Director of the Augusta Red Cross. "We've reached out to our other partners in the community to make sure everyone's on the same page."

Everitt says their trailers are full of supplies, including everything from generators to cots.

"In Augusta right now, we have tractor trailer loads of supplies," Everitt said. "So that would be cots, blankets, water, personal care items such as soap, shampoo, wash cloths."

Augusta is also a Red Cross staging area, where the organization can prepare supplies to be sent to the hardest hit spots.

"We will keep our supplies here in Augusta until we have the all clear that there's no possibility that they will be needed," Everitt said.

Local hospitals are on standby too. Georgia Power is also holding their crews back until they see the impact statewide.

The city of Augusta says if the track does shift north, then residents need to be ready.

"Make sure you have three days of food, three days of water, three days of medication," said Fire Chief Christopher James.

The Red Cross also has hundreds of care kits ready to go. They say it's a community effort.

"All of us rely on each other," Everitt said. "That's one thing that we're really lucky with in Augusta. That there's such a great and giving community that people are able to help each other."

The American Red Cross of Augusta says they need more monetary donations and more volunteers. Those people would be placed on standby in order to be sent to any devastated areas.