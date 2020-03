Monday, March 30, 2020

BARNWELL, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home on Colonial Drive in Barnwell was damaged by a fire Sunday night.

The Barnwell Fire Department responded to the blaze, according to the Red Cross, which is helping three people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials and kits with personal hygiene items.

