Record-high unemployment claims in the two-state could mean more debt for states

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With record highs in unemployment -- 30 million claims across the United States alone -- Georgia is paying out more during the pandemic than in the past 4 years combined.

Payments and backlog prove to be continued problems for the unemployment system. Many of you are still waiting for money to just pay the bills.

The data here shows re-opening could possibly lead to less debt for states.

Worries stack just as the bills do.

“We’ve just been scraping by,” Bryon Hepner, who is seeking unemployment, said.

But if there is one less worry for Bryon, it’d be lunch.

“Thank God for the school meals because that helps us,” Hepner said. “My daughter’s got six children.”

The food assistance budget is a sense of stability while Hepner waits for the unemployment backlog to clear his benefits.

“The system is backing up as we see more filings,” Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said.

Data shows 1.3 million Georgians have filed for unemployment since the pandemic. In South Carolina, it’s less than half that.

Either way, states operate on trust funds, which are now rapidly depleting.

“If that happens and we have to continue to pay out benefits, there will come a time where what we have left is not adequate,” Jamie Suber of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said.

These two state accounts dropped more in the last 6 weeks than in years combined.

Labor departments can borrow from the US Treasury as they did during the recession.

But agencies, like South Carolina's, worry if it’ll lead to interest on loans or further debt, considering many states would need significant help.

“I think from a recovery standpoint, I think we’re all hoping and wishing for the best but right now I don’t see the end in sight,” Suber said.

Labor and workforce balances could look drastically different in 6 months' time at this rate.

However, when you factor in re-openings, it appears to alleviate some of the burden.

Take Georgia for example. Based on weekly filings by industries, we found the same ones allowed to re-open made up almost 39 percent of Georgia unemployment claims in the previous weeks.

And since re-open, the Department of Labor says internal data points to a downward trend coming.

Although it’s still unclear how this could impact the system and state revenues in the long-run, officials say they can only focus on the “right now.”

And for people in desperate financial times like Bryon Hepner, it's all they can hope to hear.

Typically, it could take all the way up to 3 weeks to process your claim. On both sides of the river, they're running behind -- saying it could take an additional week for some.

The labor departments tell us the best way to figure out what's happening in your case is through the online pandemic portals, not calling.

