Reality Winner asks Trump for clemency

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Reality Leigh Winner, Contractor charged with leaking classified NSA info on Russian hacking, Photo Date: June 2017 / Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office / (MGN)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- NSA leaker Reality Winner is asking President Trump to shorten her sentence.

Winner is currently serving a five-year prison sentence and she is set to be released in December of 2021. Documents show she filed for clemency last week.

Back in 2018, Winner pleaded guilty of leaking confidential information to the media about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

