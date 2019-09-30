Real estate investor shares million-dollar strategy: ‘BRRRR’

It’s a method that’s helped many people go from minimum wage to millions.

Real Estate expert shares his strategy to help you retire early, pay you enough monthly income to quit your job and chase your dreams. (Source: CNN)

It’s called BRRRR! It stands for “Buy, Rehab, Rent, Rehab, Repeat,” which is also the name of a book written by investor David Green.

“I went from buying two houses per year to buying two houses per month. And I became a millionaire before I was 30 years old,” Green explained. “This is the way savvy investors have been buying houses for decades.”

The idea is to eventually acquire several rental properties that allow you to live off the monthly income. While it's worked for many, others say beware.

"If the properties in the area that you're investing in change in value, then you could potentially lose money or not recover your entire amount of money," real estate agent Julio Arena said.

The first step: buy. Look for a great deal on a rental that you can add value to.

Next, rehab. Fix up the home and add value to your property.

“Add a bedroom and bathroom to that space,” Green explained. “It’s oftentimes only a couple of thousand dollars, but I’m increasing the property value by $20,000 to $30,000.”

“That’s where a lot of people get into trouble. They go over budget,” Arena added.

After rehab, rent. Find great tenants and start making money.

Step four: refinance. This allows you to pull out your profits and use them to buy your next property.

Finally, repeat. But experts say be cautious and patient.

“You’re not going to get rich overnight,” Arena cautioned.

