Real estate developers look to rename Village at Riverwatch street after Topgolf

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It appears Topgolf may be getting more than just a sizable foot print in the Village at Riverwatch.

That's because the future golf-entertainment complex could have its own street.

According to documents filed with the Augusta-Richmond County Engineering Services Committee, real estate developers from Jordan Trotter are looking to have River Shoals Parkway renamed to Topgolf Way.

Those documents say the developer wants Topgolf Way to match Cabela Drive as a locator.

Topgolf is currently under construction near Cabela Drive and Riverwatch Theater with a projected open date just before the 2020 Masters Tournament.

