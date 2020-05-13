Ready to head to the pool? Social distancing will follow

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Many have been waiting to leave their homes for much-needed sunshine after the pandemic has couped them inside for the past few months. As pools and other facilities get the OK to open, one thing is still on everyone's mind: safety.

This summer won't be a typical summer.

"The phone started ringing as soon as everybody got sent home and they couldn't go to work they were wanting to find something to do," Ron Magnuson said.

Magnuson manages Glennswood Pool in Evans, and he says now that Gov. Kemp has given the green light for pools to reopen, he is preparing to open their gates -- and doing it safely.

"We like to play safe and keep it a fun and family-friendly environment that's safe for everybody," Magnuson said.

Though these businesses have the OK to open, it's still not like your normal trip to the pool.

Before doors can be opened, facilities must pass inspection first, and when they do, they must still operate under strict guidelines -- like limiting the number of people to no more than 10, and if six-feet distance cannot be maintained.

"We are having to implement more people down there to sanitize and police for social distancing," Magnuson explained.

The YMCA in Richmond County says its set up will look very different: they are remodeling for outdoor spaces and plan to have family pods instead of pool chairs, to enusre that everyone is six-feet apart.

They will also increase in sanitation and have limited life jackets and floats. And just like Glennwood Pool, they say they will be doing temperature checks for everyone who enters.

"All summer long from Memorial Day to Labor Day, form 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.," Magnuson said.

And as everyone starts to look for a little fun and to let loose at the pool, it's best to keep it safe for you and others.

