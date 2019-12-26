Ready to dump that Christmas tree? Dumpster Depot wants to help

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Those looking to remove any shred of Christmas in their lives will find a friend in Aiken.

That's because the Dumpster Depot folks will be recycling Christmas trees again this year.

Trees will be acceptedf from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Dumpster Depot on University Parkway in Aiken and the James Brown Arena on 7th Street in Augusta.

All decorations will need to be removed from the tree in order for them to be accepted.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.