Razor blades reported in Halloween candy in Cincinnati suburb, police say

Police warned parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after receiving reports of metal objects found in candy bars Thursday night.

They do say this could be a hoax, and they are still investigating the matter.

“As of now, the objects are reported to be metal and similar to razor blades. These reports are from the Pleasant Run area,” police said in a tweet Friday. “We want to stress the importance of parents checking their child’s candy for any signs of tampering."

Sgt. Scott Owen said police received two reports of tainted candy from families in separate households who went trick or treating together with their children.

The father said he discovered a razor blade-like object in his son’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. The boy noticed the candy packaging appeared to be slit open and gave it to his dad for a closer look, Owen said.

Around the same time, the other parent spread her child’s candy out to check it by hand as a precaution and was hurt.

“One of the parents noticed it when she fanned the candy out. She actually sliced her finger open,” Owen said. “The two incidents are contained in the same area, so we are thinking it only came from one house in a large, five-block area. We have the razor blades and we’ll try to see if we can get any DNA off them."

He said the area where the suspected tainted candy was found is too large for police to go door-to-door searching for the suspect: “You are talking about a five block radius. These are giant blocks.”

Police advise parents to carefully check each piece of their children’s candy before they eat it. Immediately set aside anything that appears to be partially torn or looks like it’s been tampered with and call police at once, especially if you find any objects, Owen said.

He said their police department has never dealt with this kind of a situation before.

“I’ve heard about it and seen it on the news, but we’ve never encountered it before here, so this is a first," he said.

