Rainy weather leaves gaping holes in roads and prevents early repairs

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The sun came out after a week of hard-hitting rain that has left river levels high and roads washed out across multiple counties.

The hours of rain against pavement has caused a few roads to have large gaping holes. Wet dirt piling up as inches of water continues to flood.

"This type of disaster here is really worse than a hurricane," Alvin Burke, Jenkins County EMA Director, said. He said at least with hurricanes, repairs can start after a couple of days. "Without FEMA or GEMA support, these roads could probably wind up like this for a long time."

Jenkins County gets roughly $400,000 each year to maintain roads, however, it can cost a million dollars per mile just to pave a dirt road.

"Out of those 33 roads, we've probably got half of them that are not as serious as this, but in their condition, it'd take a half day or better to get that one place fixed," Burke said.

Georgia Department of Transportation says they are getting ready to send resources to these counties. The road repair process should speed up as long as weather conditions remain fairly dry.

The state of emergency Gov. Brian Kemp issued for all counties south of I-20 on Thursday is still in effect.

